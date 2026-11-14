World Athletics is pleased to announce the three finalists for the 2026 Men’s Rising Star Award, which will recognise this year’s best U20 athlete at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on 29 November.

The nominations reflect some of the standout U20 performances witnessed across the sport this year, at World Athletics Series events, regional championships and one-day meeting circuits around the world.

The winner of the 2026 Men’s Rising Star Award will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards.

The finalists are:

Emmanuel Kiprono, Kenya

• world U20 3000m champion in a championship record of 7:27.28

• world U20 cross-country silver medallist

Cooper Lutkenhaus, United States

• world indoor 800m champion, becoming the youngest world champion in athletics history

• two-time Diamond League winner, setting a 1:42.08 PB in Oslo

Tate Taylor, United States

• world U20 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

• Prefontaine Classic 200m winner in a PB of 19.75

Other awards presented on stage will include the women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year honours, Coach of the Year, the President’s Award and Moment of the Year.

World Athletics

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