Japanese diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar has renewed its sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup for the 2020 edition of the tournament, making this the company’s third successive partnership with South East Asia’s most prestigious football championship. Following a successful partnership in 2016 and 2018, Yanmar will once again sponsor the tournament this year.

The deal was brokered by SPORTFI V E, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup. Held biennially, the AFF Suzuki Cup is South East Asia’s premier football tournament, where each edition breaks records for fan engagement among the millions of football fans across the region.

As the Official Sponsor, Yanmar can look forward to displaying its brand prominently on various platforms, including perimeter advertising boards, event backdrops, in-stadia TV commercials and other official tournament print collaterals. Yanmar will also have the opportunity to organise fan activities and promotions around the matches, providing exclusive access to reach out and engage with football fans from across the region.

As part of the sponsorship, Yanmar is also looking to host event spaces at selected matches, where it will present the company’s agricultural solutions to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to South East Asia.

“As a partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, we are proud to showcase our commitment to further the development of South East Asian football through technology and a shared love of sports,” said Sota Harayama, Head of the Sports Business Promotion Office of YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. “With football known to unite people across national borders and languages, Yanmar hopes to contribute to a society charged with the shared passion that sport provides.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said, “Yanmar’s remarkable success from its association with the preceding tournaments is testament to the AFF Suzuki Cup’s prowess in elevating the status of brands among fans in the region. We look forward to continue supporting international brands like Yanmar to harness the passion points of fans as well as grow their brand equity.”

Yanmar’s sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup also comes under the company’s “WE ASSIST HOPE” initiative, where it has grouped all of its cooperative activities in the region. The initiative includes Yanmar’s various assistance and community-building activities, including assistance in society and agriculture; building excitement, lifestyles and opportunity through football; and technological assistance with the company’s advanced SMARTASSIST geolocation and agricultural management platform.

Yanmar’s support of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 is part of its ongoing vision to create exciting experiences and realise a society in South East Asia that offers an exciting life through football.