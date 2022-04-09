Bagnaia went to P2 before Joan Mir made it a Team Suzuki Ecstar 1-2 with four minutes left on Friday. But the red sector times were starting to light up the screen. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) slotted into P2 as Miller returned to top spot by 0.2s, with Viñales going P4. All of a sudden, it was a leading trio of Ducatis as Zarco set the best time of the day, with Bastianini going P3 behind Miller. However, Quartararo was then up into P3, but the Frenchman was nearly three tenths away from countryman Zarco. And that’s how it stayed by the time all the riders had taken the chequered flag; Zarco fastest from Ducati stablemate Miller and Quartararo.