“Very happy and excited to the race at home after seven years that we had the last Portuguese GP in Estoril back then and now to have the chance, still it is a different kind of season but to have a home GP is great, especially because it is the last race where I think everyone is a bit more relaxed and we can enjoy racing here. I think the fans can expect the great show because this track is very, very different from what we see around the world so I hope just to get a good performance so that the fans have an extra reason to enjoy the show,” commented Oliveira, who will don the Tech3 colours for the last time before stepping into Pol Espargaro’s shoes.