First Round Group B winner Tan Zhi Ying inches closer to a place in the final of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles Second Leg, Group B of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 as she showed further consistency in her semifinal tie here in Selangor.

The 16-year-old from Perak delivered another strong performance in the quarterfinals today, winning in straight sets over local player Siti Nuraminah Abdullah.

Siti Nuraminah tried hard to make a game of it, but Zhi Ying was uncompromising as she chalked the 21-18, 23-21 victory in 40 minutes.

Awaiting Zhi Ying in the semifinals tomorrow is another Selangor representative in Kiera Wong Yin Xuen, who overcame ranked 3/4 Chu Jing Xuan, 22-20, 13-21, 21-19.

The other semifinal in Group B will see an all-Selangor tie with First Round runner-up Eva Tham An Qi facing ranked 3/4 Ho Wen Jie.

In the meantime, in Group A in Pahang, Ellis Ngi Cai Lin from Johor stayed true to form to make the cut to the semifinals of the Girls’ Under-16 Singles.

Cai Lin, who had taken the title in the First Round of the AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026 in Johor, prevailed over teammate Chong Jing 21-15, 21-13 in their quarterfinal confrontation.

In the semifinals tomorrow, top seed Cai Lin will take on another of her Johor teammates, Kung Lee Ya.

Lee Ya fended off Zi Ying H’Ng from Putrajaya 21-16, 21-13 in half an hour.

In Group C in Terengganu, it’s all down to the decider tomorrow, with First-Round winner Lau Xin En from Kedah set to defend her crown against Terengganu’s Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari.

In the semifinals today, the 16-year-old Xin En showed certain maturity when she made short work of ranked 3/4 Law Kai Ling from Kuala Lumpur.

It took Xin En just over half an hour to dispose of Kai Ling 21-6, 24-22.

All thoughts of a repeat clash and an all-Kedah final as it was in the First Round of the JET 2026 were dashed when See Jie Le failed to advance to the next round.

The second-seeded Jie Le was pushed to the brink but ultimately lost out to the unranked Dayana, who booked her place in the final with a 20-22, 22-20, 21-15 win.

Like this: Like Loading...