Championship leader Herrera closes in on the WorldWCR title, dominating Race 1 at Donington despite a penalty for her involvement in Neila’s crash.

Race 1 Highlights:

Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) moves one step closer to the WorldWCR title after securing another race win, albeit in rather controversial circumstances.

A dramatic opening lap saw title contender Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) crash out through Turn 6, with Race Direction quickly serving championship leader Herrera with a double long lap penalty for having caused said incident.

Title contender Neila was unfortunately unable to rejoin the race, which means Herrera has extended her championship lead to 49 points and needs just one more point in Race 2 to clinch the championship title already at this penultimate WorldWCR round.

Chasing close behind leader Herrera, Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos received a jump start penalty but was quick to react, moving straight back up into second position and holding firm to secure the fifth podium finish of her rookie season.

Behind her, four riders battled it out for the third step of the rostrum. From P8 on the grid, Thai rookie Muklada Sarapuech (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing) managed her race well, executing some well-time passes in the latter stages to achieve her second podium finish of the season.

Klint Racing’s Roberta Ponziani also made good progress throughout the course of this 12-lap race, battling hard with her closest rivals all the way to the line to bag more important points with a fourth-place finish.

Despite a 6-position grid penalty, Hadden Racing’s Sara Sanchez was able to profit from a chaotic first few laps to climb to sixth position from P15. The Spaniard was promoted to P5 post-race following a penalty for another rider.

Undeterred by a grid penalty and injuries sustained in a qualifying crash, a determined Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) gritted her teeth to finish an admirable P6 at her home track. The Brit will no doubt be hungry for more in front of her home fans tomorrow.

Fifth on the starting line, Spanish rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) banked more important points with a seventh-place finish, crossing the line just one tenth of a second ahead of Mexican rider Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing).

Forced to play catch up from the very back of the grid, an impressive Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) made up fifteen positions over twelve laps to conclude P9, a fraction of a second in front of French rider Emily Bondi (FT Racing Academy).

After qualifying a strong fourth, Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) was unfortunately unable to translate this into a positive race result, thwarted by a lap 1 crash.

Championship Standings:

Now with 206 points, Herrera needs to gain just one point over Neila in Sunday’s Race 2 to secure the championship win

Neila holds firm in second (157), separated from rival Maria by 49 points

Rookie Ramos holds firm in third (117)

Roberta Ponziani lies fourth with 102 points, with Thai rookie Sarapuech chasing close behind (99)

Key Points:

Tissot Superpole: Maria Herrera – 1’39.061

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race fastest lap: Maria Herrera – 1’39.357 (lap 4)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I felt good already in FP1 and that feeling continued into today’s race. I don’t know why I’m so fast here at Donington, but I was strong already in 2024 and it’s a track I like. When I saw the double long lap penalty, I was surprised. I knew I had a small lead and so I tried to manage the situation in terms of carrying out the long laps, but it wasn’t easy. The contact with Beatriz was of course accidental; I didn’t even know she had crashed until the end of the race. It’s a pity and I didn’t want that, but I had the line and she tried to overtake me at a point where I was faster. I would be angry in her position too. As for Race 2, I think we have the potential to win again, but I will be thinking about the championship too of course.”

P2 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing

“When I saw the double long lap penalty, I didn’t understand right away but I did my best to manage the situation. We’ve gained a lot of information for tomorrow’s race, and for next season too, and that was the point really, to continue to gain experience and knowledge. This is my first time racing at Donington and for sure I have things I can still improve, but to finish second in my first race at this track is amazing. Race 2 will be a little different I think, but we’ll see what we can do.”

P3 | Muklada Sarapuech | Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing

“An amazing Race 1 here at Donington. I knew it was going to be difficult from eighth on the grid, but I was able to make a good start. Maria and Paola were so fast out front but with every lap I was learning more about how to ride this track. I tried my best to push lap after lap and then realized there was a group of riders there with me. I really wanted a podium, so I did my best to manage the last lap and exploit the sections of the track where I know I’m fast. I believed I could take third, and I did it. So, I’m very happy to be back on the podium and want to thank the team and all our sponsors. I don’t know what we can do tomorrow but I will do my best to finish top three once more.”

DNF – Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

“I’m happy with how I performed this weekend because I started Friday really well. This morning I also felt super good and I was ready to have a great race, enjoy the battle and fight together. For me, it’s not fair to lose a race like this because I think it was a dangerous action from Maria. Tomorrow I will give it my all, as always, doing my very best just as I have done in every race.”

Race 1 Results

1. Maria Herrera (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR)

2. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) +3.744

3. Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) +5.313s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +5.588s

5. Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) +6.191s

6. Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) +6.300s

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