Laos held Malaysia to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group A encounter as Indonesia coasted past Timor-Leste 2-0 in Group B in the pair of matches tonight of the AFF Women’s Cup here at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

Host Malaysia were made to work hard for the one point on the night when they found themselves trailing at the half after Kemmy Phatdala had put Laos in front in the 37th minute.

However, Hadfina Firdaus’ goal five minutes after the restart ensured that both teams shared the spoils after an eventful night.

In the meantime, defending champions Indonesia saw that two first-half goals were enough to give them their first three points in the group.

It took Estella Loupatty just five minutes to prise open the lead as Emily Nahon then added the second goal for Indonesia in the 28th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM

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