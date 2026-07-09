Jorn Andersen has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Myanmar national team, with two weeks to go to the start of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

The signing ceremony was held at the FA of Myanmar (MFF) headquarters in Yangon with the attendance of MFF General Secretary Tun Tun Aung.

The contract is set to last for the next two years.

“I will try to develop the Myanmar players and the Myanmar national team to success as much as possible during my tenure,” said Andersen.

The 63-year-old Norwegian played over 400 matches as a professional in his native Norway and Germany before transitioning to coaching.

He had previously guided Hong Kong and DPR Korea.

Andersen’s immediate task is to form a squad for the upcoming ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 with Myanmar placed in Group B against Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Laos.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF

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