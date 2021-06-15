The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced that Football Australia have acquired the rights to the AFC’s national team football package for the rights cycle 2021-2024. Football Australia have secured significant broadcast coverage of the competitions with their new broadcast partner, 10 ViacomCBS.

The agreement encompasses all major AFC national team competitions, including but not limited to the final round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

Fans will be able to enjoy extensive coverage of the AFC’s national team competitions, including all matches of the Australian national teams, via a mix of 10, 10 Bold and 10 Play, as well as Paramount+. 10 ViacomCBS are committed to promoting football in Australia and their commitment to the sport will see significant programming and promotional commitments.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC are pleased to announce this partnership with Football Australia, and we are confident that this partnership will not only bring the AFC’s world-class competitions closer to millions of fans, but also grow the passion and consumption of the game in Australia.

“I would like to applaud Football Australia for sharing the AFC’s ambitions to ensure football continues to maintain their place as the continent’s most popular sport through this unique partnership.”

James Johnson, CEO, Football Australia, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Network 10 and Paramount+ to the Australian football family. This is an enormous vote of confidence in the future direction of football in Australia including the bold 15-year vision and strategic agenda we have set for the game.

“It is also an endorsement of both the strength in the Westfield Matildas and the Socceroos brands and recognition of the exciting international schedule they face over the next 3.5 years.”

Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia, said: “We are proud to have worked on a creative proposition with Football Australia for the upcoming cycle of national team football in Australia. The deal will ensure that football fans in Australia can enjoy high-quality AFC competition programming alongside other compelling content in one home for football in Australia.

“We are looking forward to working with Football Australia and their broadcast partner to provide an exciting experience for their fans and viewers and to continue to grow the audience across the territory.” – www.the-afc.com

