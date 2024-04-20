Brannon Kidder, Brandon Miller, Isaiah Harris and Henry Wynne teamed up to set a distance medley relay world record of 9:14.58* at the Oregon Relays in Eugene, USA, on Friday (19).

The distance medley relay comprises legs of 1200m, 400m, 800m and 1600m. Kidder got things started with his 1200m leg of 2:49.60 before Miller ran 46.60 for 400m.

Harris then clocked 1:45.75 for 800m before Wynne brought the baton home after running 3:52.64 for the final 1600m leg.

Their combined time of 9:14.58 improves on the previous world record of 9:15.50 set by USA’s Kyle Merber, Brycen Spratling, Brandon Johnson and Ben Blankenship at the 2015 World Athletics Relays in The Bahamas.

The next edition of the World Athletics Relays returns to Nassau on 4-5 May.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

