Australia won Group B of the AFF Under-18 Women’s Championship 2022 following their close 2-1 win over Myanmar on the final matchday of the group that was played at the Jakabaring Athletic Field.

The Australians, who have been in commanding form throughout the earlier group matches, would find Myanmar a harder nut to crack despite taking the early third minute lead through Daisy Isabel.

The Myanmar girls played a tight game as they matched Australia blows for blows before striker Zin Moe Pyae pounced on the equaliser in the 23rd minute to put both teams back on level.

But the change for the hardworking Ella Abdul Massih soon after would turn things around for Australia when she delivered the winner in the 65th minute to make sure they finished top of the group.

In the meantime in the other match that was played concurrently at the Gelora Jakabaring Stadium, Malaysia picked up their first win in the competition to finish in third spot in Group B behind Australia, Myanmar and ahead of the Philippines.

Two quick goals within four minutes were enough for the Malaysians to pick up their first full points in the tournament this year, off goals from Nur Najwa Irdina Zaidi in the third and seventh minute.

The Philippines tried hard to get back into the game but could only manage a single strike from Isabella Flanigan in the 53rd minute for the final scoreline.

AFF UNDER-18 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

29 July 2022

GROUP B

RESULTS

Australia 2-1 Myanmar

Malaysia 2-1 Philippines

30 July 2022

GROUP A

FIXTURES

1530hrs (Jakabaring Athletics Field): Singapore vs Cambodia

1530hrs (Gelora Jakabaring Stadium): Vietnam vs Thailand

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

