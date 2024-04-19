Host Thailand made the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 following their crushing 5-0 win over Myanmar in their second Group A tie earlier this evening at the Hua Mark Stadium.

Itticha Praphaphan knocked in an eighth minute corner as Thailand added further goals in the second half through Suphawut Thueanklang (21st and 37th), Muhammad Osamanmusa (30th) and Panut Kittipanuwong (35th) for the win.

With the full points, Thailand are at the top of Group A with six points as Vietnam picked up their first win to stay second in the standings.

Vietnam claimed their first full points with a close 1-0 win over China PR 1-0 in the other match of Group A to amass four points after two matches.

Nhan Gia Hung’s fine free-kick in the 11th minute proved the difference between the sides as Vietnam got their campaign back on track.

In the meantime, Australia found themselves out of contention after conceding their second loss in Group B – this time 4-2 to Saudi Arabia.

Following a first half deadlock, Nawaf Aroan gave Saudi Arabia the lead in the 23rd minute as Australia then replied with a rifling finish from Ethan De Melo.

A second yellow card for Wade Giovenali in the 24th minute handed the initiative to Saudi Arabia as Nawaf then cracked in a freekick three minutes later to put the score at 2-1.

Even though Australia managed to equalise for the second time when Jamie Dib pounced on a poor clearance at the half hour, there was no stopping Saudi Arabia from the taking the game through two further goals from Fares Almaleh (32nd) and then Abdullah Almaghrabi (40th).

