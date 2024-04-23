International Team Captain Mike Weir announced Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will be played at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29.

“I am excited to announce Ernie, Trevor, Geoff and Camilo as my captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup,” said Weir. “The four of them each have their own special history with this event and today’s announcement is a mere formality, as we have been working closely together through the years to ensure the International Team continues its momentum from 2019 and 2022. The culture and close-knit nature tied to this team is foundational to everything we will do heading into Montreal, and I can’t wait work alongside them to deliver a great week of golf for our players.”

Els, a 19-time PGA TOUR winner, has appeared in eight Presidents Cups (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013) and holds the record for most matches won by an International Team player (20). The South African amassed an all-time 20-18-2 record and is third overall in matches won, trailing Tiger Woods (27) and Phil Mickelson (26) and tied with Jim Furyk (20). Els served as a captain’s assistant to Nick Price in 2017 before being named International Team Captain in 2019. That year, he unified the team with the creation of the shield and led the team to its biggest lead in Presidents Cup history before falling to a Tiger Woods-led U.S. Team, 16-14, at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in Melbourne, Australia.

“Mike has been a longtime friend, is a true icon of sport in his home country, and it’s an honor to participate captain’s assistant as his captain’s assistant as he leads the International Team into Montreal in 2024,” said Els. “This team has built a lot of momentum over the past five years, and I am eager to get to work and ensure our players are prepared to compete in Canada.”

Immelman, the 2022 Presidents Cup International Team Captain, has been added to Weir’s roster of leadership. The 2008 Masters champion played a pivotal role in the continued development of the International Team following Els’ creation of the shield. With a combination of strategy, authenticity and planning by Immelman, the team was able create an extremely close-knit group of players at Quail Hollow Club and lay the groundwork for Captain Weir to continue building the team’s momentum. The 44-year-old returns to the team for his second stint as a captain’s assistant after first serving under fellow countryman Els in 2019. Immelman competed for the International Team in 2005 and 2007.

“Being a part of this team means a great deal to me and is something I have put my heart and soul into over the years,” said Immelman. “This team has been resilient through adversity and is building a foundation for the future that we have taken immense pride in. I could not be more excited to support Mike as he leads a team of guys into Montreal that are fully committed to playing for our shield and representing the International Team.”

Ogilvy returns to the Presidents Cup for a fourth time in the role of a captain’s assistant (2017, 2019, 2022). The 46-year-old Australian played on three consecutive International Teams (2007, 2009, 2011), where he amassed 7-6-1 record. Ogilvy owns eight career PGA TOUR victories, including the 2006 U.S. Open and three World Golf Championships, in addition to winning two of Australia’s biggest titles – the 2008 Australian PGA and 2010 Australian Open.

“Mike is the ideal leader for the International Team heading into Canada and I am very much looking forward to working alongside him,” said Ogilvy. “His passion for this event, this sport and the enthusiastic Canadian sports fans is second to none and will make for an incredible week for our players in Montreal. It’s an honor to return as captain’s assistant once again and I can’t wait to assist in delivering a successful week for the International Team.”

Villegas, 42, will return in 2024 after making his debut as a captain’s assistant in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club. The Colombian represented the International Team at the 2009 Presidents Cup at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. In addition to being a five-time PGA TOUR winner, Villegas reached a career-best No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and represented Colombia in the World Cup of Golf in 2006 and 2011.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named as captain’s assistant and I look forward to working alongside Mike and preparing our guys for a great week at Royal Montreal,” said Villegas. “I served in this same capacity in 2022 in Charlotte, and the camaraderie and competitive fire from that team is something I know will carry over this fall as we continue to build a road to success for the International Team.”

For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com

