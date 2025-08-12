It was all square in the top of the table clash when Kasem Bundit FC were held to a 3-3 draw by Bangkok at the end of the first-round tie of the Muang Thai Insurance Women’s Futsal Championship 2025.

In the game at the Kasembundit University, it was the home team who took the lead through Wanasakha Embamrung in the tenth minute, as they then finished the first half 2-0 with the second goal from Panwasa Kingthong in the 19th minute.

Even though Sawitree Hamyalee managed to pull a goal back for Bangkok in the 24th minute, Kasem Bundit restored their two-goal advantage when Janista Nunabee found the back of the net a minute later.

However, Bangkok would have the final say in the game when they struck twice within a minute through Jenjira Buppha (27th minute) and Panruthai Prabsriphum (28th minute) for both teams to share the spoils.

In the meantime, Suan Sunandha defeated Pathum Thani University 8-1 to take third place as the league heads into the next round of competition.

The goal for Suan Sunandha Inspire T-Sports were scored by Praeploy Huajaiphet (10th and 37th minute), Lalida Chimpabut (12th), Atcharawadee Krongyut (15th), Lalida Chimpabut (26th), Sasithorn Iamkaew (30th, og), Nuengruethai Chawphalan (36th), and Wanussa Petchwong (38th).

Phatthabun Kongprathip scored Pathum Thani University’s lone goal in the 35th minute.

#AFF

#FAT

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

