Pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis set his 13th world record with a 6.29m* clearance to highlight the Istvan Gyulai Memorial – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – in Budapest on Tuesday (12).

The Swedish vaulter, returning to the scene of his 2023 World Championships triumph, was pushed all the way by Greek rival Emmanouil Karalis with both men clearing 6.02m on their first attempts.

Karalis eventually bowed out after two misses at 6.11m, but Duplantis went clear at that height to add one centimetre to the Hungarian all-comers’ record he set when winning the world title at this stadium in 2023. He then moved the bar to 6.29m – a one-centimetre increase on the world record height he cleared in Stockholm in June – and got over it on his second try.

