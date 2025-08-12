The top two qualifying top seeds in the Men’s Doubles from Malaysia experienced contrasting fortunes as they seek to make the main draw of the PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge 2025 at the Perak Arena Badminton here in Ipoh.

While qualifiers No. 1 Anson Cheong-Chia Jeng Hon were in-form in their qualifying campaign, second-seeded qualifiers Khairul Azlan Khashah-Leong Di Shan just fell a little short of the target.

It took Anson-Jeng Hon a mere 18 minutes to beat compatriots Chin Tze Hao-Yusuf Muhammad Iqbal in straight sets, 15-9, 15-10.

However, in the main draw tomorrow, Anson-Jeng Hon will have to come up with their best as they will face the tournament’s sixth-seeded duo Carlester Cleve James-Andy Yew Tung Kok, also from Malaysia.

Carlester-Andy received a bye today.

On the other hand, second-seeded qualifying pair Khairul-Leong struggled in their opening game against Chua Kim Sheng-Ong Zhen Yi.

Khairul-Leong did well enough to take the first set 15-10 but struggled in the ensuing games against Kim Sheng-Zhen Yi when they fell to a 8-15, 10-15 in the 32-minute exchange.

In the meantime, unranked Muhammad Nurfirdaus Azman-Shahyar Shaqeem benefited a walkover from third seed Goh Shao Tang-Soh Ping Chuan as fourth-seeded qualifiers Chong Zi Xiang-Wei Hong Hoo breezed through with ease into the next round.

It took Zi Xiang-Hong Hoo just 16 minutes to confirm their slot to the next round when they rounded off Loutfy Ahmad-Tan Mun Dick 15-11, 15-6.

Zi Xiang-Hong Hoo’s opponents tomorrow is P. Velayutham- Muhammad Zulhairi Sahimi.

