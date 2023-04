The much-anticipated clash between league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo and Dynamic Herb Cebu FC saw both sides settle for a 1-1 in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways in front of a capacity crowd at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

The result saw Kaya maintain a two-point advantage over Cebu in the standings as the race for the league title heats up in its final stretch of the season.

