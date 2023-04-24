It was back-to-back titles for Buriram United when they scooped up the 2022/23 Revo Thai League crown with three matches still to play.

Into the 26th matchday of the 2022/23 Revo Thai League on the weekend, Buriram’s close 2-1 away win over Chiangrai United was enough for them to take the league this year after amassing 70 points – 12 points ahead of second-placed True Bangkok United.

It was also Buriram’s eighth Thai League title.

Against Chiangrai, the Northeastern side made sure of the full points off goals from Goran Causic (in the 31st minute) and Pansa Hemviboon (68th).

Chiangrai United’s goal was scored by Kim Ji-min in the 73rd minute.

2022/23 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Muang Thong Utd 3-1 Nong Bua Pitchaya

Lampang 1-3 Chonburi

Bangkok Utd 4-1 Police Tero

Nakhon Ratchasima FC 1-1 Port MTI FC

Chiangrai Utd 1-2 Buriram

Khonkaen United 1-0 Lamphun Warrior

Sukhothai 2-0 Pathum United

Ratchaburi 1-1 Prachuap

