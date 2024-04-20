Myanmar Futsal head coach Bunlert Charoenwong said that the team will have to ‘minimise errors’ when they take on China tomorrow if they want to make the next round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

Myanmar, who suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to host Thailand yesterday in the second game of Group A, will take on China in the crucial tie.

“Against China we’re really going to have to cut out those errors and work a lot on our defence if we want to do well against them,” said Bunlert.

“It was a good learning experience for us against Thailand; they are a very strong team. I was happy in the first half, but there were many mistakes from us in the second half.”

Myanmar will have to beat China by a healthy scoreline and hope that Thailand beat Vietnam in the other tie to stand a chance for a place in the next round.

