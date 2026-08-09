Malaysian interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe believes his team have “nothing to lose” when they take on mighty Vietnam in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 next week.

A Pavithran Gunalan match-winning header in the first half against the Philippines on Saturday night ensured Malaysia finished second in Group B on nine points behind Thailand to advance to the semi-finals for only the second time since 2018.

“I want to congratulate our players for winning this very important game. It was a tough match to play against a good side in the Philippines. Our players did their best to keep their focus from the starting whistle to the final whistle,” said Tan after the match.

“We continue our journey again but we have to have a good recovery and prepare for the semi-finals.”

Defending champions Vietnam await in the last four, with Malaysia hosting the first leg at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Sunday, August 16 against a Kim Sang-sik side who have looked imperious at most times. The Vietnamese have scored 13 goals in four group matches, the highest tally of any team, and conceded just one goal.

Tan, who was the assistant coach when Malaysia won their lone ASEAN crown in 2010 and was head coach in 2018 when they finished runners-up to Vietnam, acknowledged his side faces an uphill task but has urged his players made up of experienced and upcoming stars, to rise to the occasion.

“Vietnam are the favourites, we are the underdogs,” said Tan. “The players have nothing to lose. We play against Vietnam, we need to enjoy this moment. Hopefully another full crowd will support the team.

“The team spirit and relationship amongst the players are very good now. But there is room for improvement. The players have learned to understand our tactics.”

The 21-year-old Pavithran has emerged as one of the stars for Malaysia, scoring his first senior international goal to steer the Harimau Malaya into the semi-finals. The winger, who earned a second Hyundai Player of the Match award against the Filipinos, is keeping his feet on the ground as he looks to take on Vietnam, who are three-times ASEAN champions.

“The first match against Myanmar, I had some pressure but I want to thank coach Tan for always providing the encouragement. He doesn’t scold me and is always supporting me,” said Pavithran.

“My teammates and our fans, without them, I wouldn’t be anybody. After this, we need to focus for our match against Vietnam. We need to have a proper recovery, train well and focus against Vietnam.”

Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat said Malaysia deserved to advance into the last four.

“First of all, congratulations to Malaysia,” said the Spaniard. “I think they deserved the qualification, they have nine points and they have shown it’s a good team with good players.

“Tonight’s game was a game of small margins. They scored because we allowed the cross and allowed the header. It was similar to what happened against Thailand. We also had our chances for a draw, to try to get the first goal in the match. I’m happy with the guys, the intensity was great. We tried our match plan but again, it’s a process for us.”

Singapore will take on seven-times champions Thailand in the other semi-final in the tournament celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. – aseanutdfc.com/

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