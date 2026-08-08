Thailand maintained their perfect record in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with a 2-0 win over Myanmar in Bangkok on Saturday as the seven-times champions advanced to the semi-finals alongside Malaysia, who picked up a 1-0 victory against Philippines to also progress.

A penalty in each half from Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Jehhanafee Mamah earned the hosts victory over Myanmar as Anthony Hudson’s side secured a fourth win in a row to finish first in Group B with 12 points.

“I was 100 percent confident,” Jehhanafee said of his 52nd minute penalty, which doubled Thailand’s lead. “I’m happy and we won’t underestimate Singapore. Thanks to all the fans who came to support us at the stadium and those who watched the live broadcast.”

Referee Yosuke Ohashi awarded Thailand an 11th minute penalty when Win Naing Tun handled Narubadin Weerawatnodum’s attempted cross from the right and Worachit showed no sign of nerves as he stepped up to stroke the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Lwin Moe Aung was inches away from claiming the equaliser for Jørn Andersen’s side deep into first-half stoppage time when he lashed his shot from the corner of the six-yard box against the crossbar with home goalkeeper Kampon Phatomakkakul beaten.

But seven minutes into the second half the Thais doubled their lead, striking again from the penalty spot. Ohashi was called to the pitch-side monitor after Worachit’s attempt at goal hit Soe Moe Kyaw on the arm and the Japanese official once more pointed at the spot.

Jehhanafee stepped up this time and thumped his penalty into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung no chance as the 20-year-old scored his first goal in international football.

Thailand will next play Group A runners-up Singapore in the first leg of their semi-final at Jalan Besar Stadium on August 15, Saturday while Malaysia will host defending champions Vietnam in Kuala Lumpur on August 16, Sunday.

The Malaysians booked their berth in the last four with a goal in the 16th minute, which came when Wan Kuzain cut in from the right to deliver a looping cross towards the far post that Pavithran Gunalan nodded over visiting goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

The win took Tan Cheng Hoe’s side onto nine points from their four matches in Group B as Malaysia qualified for the semi-finals for only the second time since 2018.

“I feel very proud and happy,” said Pavithran. “This is my first international goal with the first team, I’m just so happy especially when we are now in the semi-finals.

“Without my teammates, we couldn’t have done it. I want to thank everyone including my coach Tan for helping me. Next is to beat Vietnam.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Thailand (THA) v Myanmar (MYA) – Jehhanafee Mamah (#18), Thailand

Malaysia (MAS) v Philippines (PHI) – Pavithran Gunalan (#21), Malaysia

Semi-final Fixtures:

Saturday, August 15, Semi-final, Leg 1

Singapore (SGP) v Thailand (THA), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Sunday, August 16, Semi-final, Leg 1

Malaysia (MAS) v Vietnam (VIE), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Tuesday, August 18, Semi-final, Leg 2

Thailand (THA) v Singapore (SGP), Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Wednesday, August 19, Semi-final, Leg 2

Vietnam (VIE) v Malaysia (MAS), Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Hanoi, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

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