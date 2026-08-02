The NOVABLAST™ franchise evolves to deliver a lighter, more energized experience with next-generation cushioning technology.

ASICS is excited to unveil the NOVABLAST™ 6 shoe, the next evolution of its much-loved running franchise, celebrated for its lightweight construction, responsive cushioning and energized ride. This latest model introduces key updates to enhance bounce, comfort and overall ride efficiency, building on the success of the NOVABLAST™ series as a go-to daily trainer for runners.

The newest evolution in the NOVABLAST™ series continues to build on the line’s signature combination of energy, cushioning and a dynamic aesthetic. For the first time, the forefoot trampoline pod is powered by FF TURBO™ SQUARED foam.

Previously featured in the MEGABLAST™ and SONICBLAST™ series, this technology now makes its NOVABLAST™ debut, delivering enhanced energy return and a more responsive, spring-like sensation. Working alongside this, FF BLAST™ MAX cushioning adds softness and comfort underfoot, creating a more balanced and enjoyable ride.

Together, these foam technologies deliver a responsive, fun and highly energized experience for a wide range of runners.

As Malaysia’s running community continues to flourish, more people are discovering the physical and mental benefits of running, whether through community run clubs, weekend races or personal fitness goals.

Recognising the diverse needs of today’s runners, ASICS designed the NOVABLAST™ 6 as a versatile daily training shoe that delivers an energetic, lightweight and comfortable running experience for everyone, from beginners preparing for their first 5K to experienced runners training for half and full marathons.

Setting the pace in its category, the NOVABLAST™ 6 shoe introduces additional updates across the upper and outsole in line with the ASICS Design Philosophy, designed to further enhance comfort and performance.

ASICSGRIP™ rubber in the forefoot delivers enhanced traction and a more efficient toe-off, working in harmony with the midsole construction to amplify the shoe’s trampoline-inspired bounce. The engineered mesh upper has also been refined to improve breathability and provide a more adaptive, comfortable fit for everyday training.

Mr. Boon Tib, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia said “Malaysia’s running community has grown tremendously over the past few years, with more people embracing running not only as a sport, but as part of a healthier lifestyle. At ASICS, we are committed to supporting runners at every stage of their journey by delivering innovations that make every run more enjoyable and rewarding. The NOVABLAST™ franchise has become one of the most popular choices among runners in Malaysia because of its lightweight feel and responsive cushioning. With the introduction of the NOVABLAST™ 6, we are bringing our latest innovations to local runners, delivering an even more energetic and enjoyable ride that supports everything from daily training runs to race-day preparation. We believe this latest evolution will continue to inspire Malaysians to move with confidence and enjoy every stride.”

Retaining its distinctive geometric midsole design, the NOVABLAST™ 6 shoe continues to visually reflect the energetic underfoot experience that defines the franchise.

The bold design language mirrors the dynamic feel of each stride, reinforcing its position as a standout model within the ASICS running range.

The NOVABLAST™ 6 shoe is currently available globally and is retailed in Malaysia for RM599.00.

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