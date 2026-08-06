Ilhan Fandi never had to search far for a sporting hero.

Growing up in Singapore’s most famous football family, his inspiration was found not in a poster or a TV screen, but inside his own home – his father, Fandi Ahmad, one of Singapore’s and the region’s most feared forwards during the 1980s and 1990s.

Now, the 23-year-old Ilhan is following in his father’s footsteps, scoring vital and often spectacular goals as he helps push the Lions towards the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 knock-out stage.

Singapore face Indonesia in a crucial Group A match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday, with a draw enough to secure their place in the semi-finals.

“I know how much this tournament means to Singaporeans and to the Singapore national team because we’ve done well in previous editions,” said Ilhan of his nation’s four titles, second only to seven-times champions Thailand.

With his brothers Ikhsan, Iryan and Irfan also professional footballers – Irfan is part of the national squad – Ilhan said their father never pressured them to pursue the sport.

Instead, Fandi instilled four important virtues in his children, who also include a daughter.

“Honestly, at home, my dad doesn’t really talk too much about football because he just wants us to enjoy the game,” said Ilhan.

“But we’ve always had a great role model in him, and we always try to take on board any advice he gives us.

It’s been a really enjoyable journey growing up in that environment, and there has never been any pressure.

“My dad lives by four important values – discipline, dedication, determination and sacrifice. My brothers, my sister and I all carry those values with us every day.

“They’re not just important in football, but in life as well. Those principles have shaped me into the person and player I am today. They’ve taught me never to give up and always to make my family proud.”

Indeed, Ilhan and the Singapore team have given the nation fresh reason for optimism following their successful 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign, where they secured qualification on merit for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Coming on as a substitute against Hong Kong last November, Ilhan provided the assist for Shawal Anuar’s equaliser before scoring the decisive winner late in the match.

His reputation for producing moments of magic continued in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, when he starred in Singapore’s opening victory over Cambodia with a stunning scissor kick that delivered a dramatic late winner.

In the following match, he scored the opener with an opportunistic finish as Singapore defeated a stubborn Timor-Leste side 2-0 at home.

“I tried to pull away from my marker. When the ball arrived, I knew I could not strike it in the first time, so I flicked it up and then acted on instinct,” he said about his winner against Cambodia.

“I think it was an amazing goal. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” added Ilhan, who recently signed for Singapore champions Lion City Sailors FC.

Ilhan’s heroics have inevitably drawn comparisons with his father’s own celebrated career.

Fandi, Singapore’s all-time leading goalscorer with 55 international goals, was among the pioneers from ASEAN to venture overseas to advance his career, featuring for Dutch club Groningen. His biggest European highlight came when he scored in Groningen’s famous 2-0 UEFA Cup victory over Inter Milan in 1983.

“I think everyone has seen the goal he scored against Inter Milan. It was an amazing goal, and what he’s done for Singapore football, for our family and for everyone has been incredible,” said Ilhan.

“He’s a great role model to have. He’s a Singapore legend and one of the country’s favourite footballing figures.”

While the stakes will be high against Indonesia, Ilhan remains grounded by the same passion that first brought him into the game – simply enjoying football every time he laces up his boots.

“For me, I just want to go out there, enjoy myself and enjoy competing in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™. It’s always about remembering why I started playing football in the first place, because I enjoy the game,” he said.

“I also want to make my family proud. Football brings me so much joy, and it’s where I’ve made so many of my closest friends. I want to help the team go as far as possible and contribute however I can.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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