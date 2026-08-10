NICE, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney of Poland and Team Canyon//SRAM and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United – SUEZ – Yellow Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 9 a 99.2km stage from Nice to Nice / #UCIWWT / on August 09, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering claims victory at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, securing her second overall title and becoming the first two-time champion in the Tour’s history.

Vollering entered the final stage in the yellow jersey after taking the race lead on Stage 8 following a strong performance in the Alps. With one final stage between her and the overall title, the Dutch rider faced a challenging route around Nice, including the Col d’Èze as the decisive final climb.

Vollering attacked on the final ascent and opened a gap over her closest rivals before holding her advantage on the descent into Nice to claim the stage victory and secure the overall title.

The result marks Vollering’s second Tour de France Femmes title, following her first overall triumph in 2023 and a runner-up finish in 2025, making her the first two-time winner of the modern Tour de France Femmes.

Across the nine-stage race, she claimed three stage victories and wore the yellow jersey through to the finish in Nice.

Reflecting on her victory, Vollering highlighted the collective effort behind her success:

“I thought about my team. I thought about Celia, who had a really rough night. I thought about all the work I did before this. I thought about all the people who are standing behind me.”

She added: “It’s not only the dream to win in yellow here, to win a second Tour de France, but it’s the dream to live this life, to work hard together with people with a lot of passion.”

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