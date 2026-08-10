The 12th different winner in the last 12 British Grands Prix, the Spaniard led from start to finish for a mighty first Grand Prix win of the season.

Lights to flag and not looking back, a dominant display from Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) saw the #25 bag a second Grand Prix victory and a first of 2026 at Silverstone.

Grabbing the lead from Turn 1 and leading unchallenged, the Spaniard made up for his Saturday blunder with victory ahead of Aprilia Racing dup Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, the #89 extending his Championship lead over Bezzecchi in the standings.

LIGHTS OUT: Fernandez flawless from the start

Out the traps, a perfect start from Fernandez from P2 to snatch the holeshot ahead of Bezzecchi whilst polesitter Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) started battling through Turns 1 and 2.

Needing no second invitation, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) pounced up to third on the exit of Turn 4. Martin soon retaliated but at the front, Fernandez bolted and by Lap 3, set a new race lap record and pulled out a gap of 2s.

CRASHERS: battles behind and riders fall

Elsewhere, Ogura had been beaten up and dropped to P7, paying the price for his early battles. Moving up the order, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) got up to fifth ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and now had his brother in his sights.

Across Laps 6 and 7, a flurry of incidents as Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) fell at Turn 17, Iker Lecuona (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) crashed at Turn 12 and Cal Crutchlow (CASTROL Honda LCR) tumbled at Turn 6. On Lap 8, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) also fell at Turn 7, the same place as last year.

OGURA OUT: P2 in the standings goes begging

On Lap 9, plenty of talking points as Martin got ahead of teammate Bezzecchi whereas Alex Marquez moved up to third. Behind, disaster for Ogura as the Japanese star fell at Turn 16, his Grand Prix ending in the gravel.

Then, in contrary to his progress, a Turn 1 mistake from Alex Marquez left the #73 dropping down to fifth place. He got back up to fourth, re-passing Acosta but behind, Marc Marquez was still in contention.

CLOSING STAGES: Di Giannantonio’s late charge as Marc Marquez drops back

Out front as the final five laps honed into view, Fernandez was in a class of his own; over four seconds ahead of the opposition, lead by Martin and then Bezzecchi. With four to go, the gap between Fernandez and Martin was down to 3.4s and a lap later 3.1s but with three to go, it wasn’t looking likely.

At Turn 3 on Lap 18, old sparring partners Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Marc Marquez renewed their rivalry with the Italian getting the better of the reigning World Champion and now setting off after Acosta.

CHEQUERED FLAG! Fernandez the 12th different Silverstone winner in a row

Nobody was catching Fernandez though, who was outstanding to take a first Grand Prix victory of the season and became the 12th different winner at Silverstone in the last 12 British Grands Prix. With a gap 2.5s at the flag, he held off Championship leader Martin who now sports a 31-point lead over teammate Bezzecchi who clinched third. Alex Marquez was the first Ducati home behind an all-Aprilia podium in fourth, ahead of Acosta and Di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez was forced to settle for P7 and is 40 points behind Martin the title race, whilst Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who took his first back-to-back top tens of the year in eighth. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) was top Honda in P9 with Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) completing the top ten.

STATE OF PLAY: 10 to go, Martin in command

The second half of the season has started and the Championship complexion takes another twist with Martin extending over his rivals, Ogura dropping big points with a first crash in race-trim of the season and Marc Marquez needing redemption at Aragon.

Another memorable British GP done with three Aprilias in the top three of the Championship; 10 rounds to go, MotoGP remains as unpredictable as ever.

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