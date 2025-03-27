The first Coordination Committee (Co-Comm) meeting between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC) concluded today, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to working closely to ensure the successful delivery of the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025.

The three-day meeting provided an essential platform for APSF and THASOC to assess the progress of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ‘s preparations. Key discussions covered a range of crucial areas, including sports and technical, venues and facilities, promotion and marketing, classification, anti-doping control, media operations and broadcasting, protocol and ceremonies, NPC services and accreditation, transportation and logistics, and Games IT infrastructure.

As part of the agenda, the APSF delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection of all venues designated for the 18 sports to be contested in Nakhon Ratchasima. Bowling, the 19th sport, will be held in Bangkok.

With 300 days remaining before the opening ceremony on 26 January 2026, THASOC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the Games leave a lasting legacy as one of the most significant ASEAN Para Games since the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

This will mark Thailand’s second time hosting the ASEAN Para Games, the first of which was held in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2008.

“Thailand has demonstrated its capability to host major sporting events. I am confident that through continued collaboration, APSF and THASOC will deliver an outstanding ASEAN Para Games. APSF will continue working closely with THASOC and all ASEAN NPCs to ensure smooth and efficient preparations,” said APSF President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai, in his closing remarks.

Also present at the meeting was Preecha Lalun, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for Elite Sports and Sports Science, who assured stakeholders that Thailand remains on track with its preparations: “We assure APSF and the participating nations that our preparations are progressing well, and further updates will be provided in the coming months.” he said at a Press Conference here.

In summarizing the meeting and project review, APSF Secretary-General, Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, emphasized the importance of intensifying preparations leading up to the 2nd Coordination Committee Meeting, scheduled for July.

“It was a constructive meeting with THASOC over the last three days, where we discussed crucial aspects of the Games’ organization and completed venue inspections for all 18 sports. The meeting reaffirmed our strong collaboration and the need to streamline preparations further. The 13th ASEAN Para Games is set to be the biggest in history, featuring a record 19 sports,” he stated.

Nakhon Ratchasima, located 280 km from Bangkok, will serve as the main hub for the Games, with key venues at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium the main Games hub, Vongchavalitkul University, Suranaree University of Technology, The Mall Korat, Terminal 21 Korat, Central Korat, Centre Point Hotel, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, and Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University.

Sports listed for the Games include Archery, Para Athletics, Para-Badminton, Blind Football, Boccia, Bowling (to be held in Bangkok), Chess, Cycling (Road and Track), CP Football, Goalball, Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para Shooting, Sitting Volleyball, Para Swimming, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Fencing and Wheelchair Tennis.

With preparations intensifying, APSF and THASOC remain focused on delivering a world-class, inclusive, and sustainable sporting event for the region’s para-athletes.

Like this: Like Loading...