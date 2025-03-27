The FA of Malaysia (FAM) and CARSOME have announced a two-year partnership, appointing the latter as the Official Automotive Partner.CARSOME is a homegrown automotive leader and Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform.CARSOME will provide the national body with 15 vehicles over the next two years, ensuring the comfort of travel for the men, women, and management teams.The sponsored fleet includes the Proton X90 and X70, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Serena, BMW 3 Series, Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Toyota Alphard.“FAM are proud to announce this new exciting partnership with CARSOME, a collaboration that reflects our commitment to driving Malaysian football to greater heights,” said FAM President Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub.“As the nation’s leading automotive platform, both FAM and CARSOME share the mutual passion for excellence, innovation, and community engagement, values essential both in football and beyond.”Added CARSOME CEO Eric Cheng: “Football is more than just a sport—it brings Malaysians together and strengthens our national identity. “Growing up in Kelana Jaya, right next to FAM, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the dedication and hard work of our national football athletes.” #AFF#FAM

