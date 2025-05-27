The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) is proud to unveil the official 26-player squad for the ASEAN All-Stars Team, which will take on English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United FC in the Maybank Challenge Cup—a landmark charity match taking place on 28 May 2025 at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This historic fixture marks the first time a unified team of elite players from across the ASEAN Football Federation’s Member Associations will represent the region in a match against one of the world’s most legendary football clubs.

Beyond the football spectacle, the match serves a greater cause which is to raise funds for the Al-Sultan Abdullah Foundation (YASA), a charitable organisation dedicated to, among other things, empowering youth through education, healthcare and social impact programmes.

The ASEAN All-Stars Team will be led by Coach Kim Sang-sik, the accomplished Head Coach of the Vietnam National Team. Renowned for guiding Vietnam’s Golden Star Warriors to victory in the 2024 ASEAN Championship, Coach Kim brings a wealth of experience, tactical acumen and inspirational leadership. His steady hand will be crucial in uniting and shaping this exceptional squad of Southeast Asia’s finest talents for this landmark encounter.

“This match is more than a contest of skill. It is a statement of unity, aspiration, and collective purpose,” said Major General Khiev Sameth, President of the ASEAN Football Federation. “We are proud to bring Southeast Asia together for this once-in-a-generation event and to shine a global spotlight on the talent and heart of our region. I also wish to express our deepest appreciation to the Football Association of Malaysia, its Local Organising Committee, ProEvents, the AFF Secretariat and our partners, whose tireless efforts and dedication have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. We are confident this will be a moment ASEAN football will never forget.”

Coach Kim Sang-sik added: “To lead the ASEAN All-Stars is an incredible honour. These players are the pride of their nations and the embodiment of our region’s future. We are not only here to compete but also to stand for something greater, which is giving back to the community through the power of football. This match is for YASA, for our youth, and for every aspiring footballer across Southeast Asia.”

Sergio Aguero, a key midfielder from Malaysia and appointed Team Captain for the ASEAN All-Stars Team, reflected: “Football gave us everything. Now it is our turn to give back. Wearing the ASEAN All-Stars jersey is not only an honour, it is a responsibility. We play to inspire and to serve a cause that truly matters.”

ASEAN All-Stars Team – Official Squad List (2025)

Adrian Segecic – Australia – Sydney FC

Harrison Andrew Delbridge – Australia – Incheon United FC

Kealey Otieno Adamson – Australia – Macarthur FC

Yaya Dukuly – Australia – Adelaide United FC

Abdel Kader Coulibaly – Cambodia – Angkor Tiger FC

Mo Kan – Cambodia – Visakha FC

Kakang Rudianto – Indonesia – Persib Bandung

Malik Risaldi – Indonesia – Persebaya Surabaya

Bounphachan Bounkong – Laos – Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC

Declan Stephen Lambert Lee Kit Meng – Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur City FC

Muhammad Adib bin Abdul Ra’op – Malaysia – Penang FC

Muhammad Azam bin Azmi Murad – Malaysia – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

Muhammad Haziq bin Nadzli – Malaysia – Perak FC

Sergio Fabian Ezequiel Aguero – Malaysia – Sri Pahang FC

Mg Mg Lwin – Myanmar – Lamphun Warriors FC

Amani Aguinaldo – Philippines – Rayong FC

Sandro Miguel Reyes – Philippines – FC Gütersloh

Irfan Fandi Ahmad – Singapore – Port FC

Benjamin James Davis – Thailand – Uthai Thani FC

Patiwat Khammai – Thailand – True Bangkok United

Worachit Kanitsribumphen – Thailand – Port FC

João Pedro Da Silva Freitas – Timor-Leste – Angkor Tiger FC

Do Duy Manh – Vietnam – Ha Noi FC

Nguyen Hai Long – Vietnam – Ha Noi FC

Nguyen Hoang Duc – Vietnam – Phu Dong Ninh Binh FC

Nguyen Van Vi – Vietnam – Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC

