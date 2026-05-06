The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and PERODUA are pleased to once again present an iconic stop on the BWF World Tour – the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026.

Returning to the Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil from May 19th to 24th, this Super 500 tournament promises to be the most compelling edition yet, with a prize pool of USD $500,000 and global contenders ready to put on a spectacle for Malaysian fans.



Building on a partnership that has grown stronger with every passing year, PERODUA and BAM once again join forces to deliver a world-class tournament that Malaysia can be proud of.



The 2026 edition arrives at a moment of extraordinary momentum for Malaysian badminton, with national stars Chen Tang Jie, Toh Ee Wei, Pearly Tan, Thinaah Muralitharan, Man Wei Chong, Tee Kai Wun, and a host of international names set to grace the Bukit Jalil courts.



YBhg Datuk V. Subramaniam, Deputy President 1 of BAM, expressed: “Reaching the eighth consecutive edition of the Malaysia Masters with PERODUA as our title sponsor is something we take great pride in. This tournament has grown in stature year after year, supported by the continued commitment of PERODUA under the leadership of Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.”



YBhg Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, President and CEO of PERODUA, shared, “The Malaysia Masters has earned its place as one of the most anticipated events in the global badminton calendar, and we are honoured to continue playing a role in that story alongside BAM.





“For PERODUA, this is more than a sponsorship – it is a reflection of our belief in Malaysian talent and our commitment to the sport’s future in this country.”



This year’s tournament arrives on the back of a breakthrough season for Malaysia’s shuttlers, making the 2026 edition feel particularly special. World champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have been the standout pair on the circuit, headlining a historic triple-title sweep at the Indonesia Masters – the first time Malaysia has claimed three titles at a single Super 500 event since the BWF World Tour era began.



With home support behind them, the pair will be looking to translate that form into a memorable run at Bukit Jalil.



“We’re thankful to PERODUA for their continued support,” said Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei. “The Indonesia Masters gave us a lot of confidence, but we know playing at home comes with its own pressure. We’re looking forward to competing in front of the Malaysian fans and giving our best in Bukit Jalil.”

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