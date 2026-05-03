Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton stormed to their second mixed 4x100m world record* of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26, running 39.62 to win the final on Sunday (3).

Two world records* were achieved on the first day of action in Botswana – Canada and Jamaica opening the competition by setting respective world records of 40.07 and 39.99 in the heats, improving on the world best of 40.30 achieved by Canada when the mixed 4x100m made its global debut at last year’s World Relays in Guangzhou.

The two teams went head-to-head in a thrilling final, in battle for the World Relays title, top prize money and qualification for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in September.

And it was Jamaica who topped that clash, achieving another world record to secure the title in style ahead of Canada in 40.23 and USA in 40.33.

The top six teams automatically secured their spots for the Ultimate Championship – Jamaica, Canada and USA joined by Germany, Spain and Nigeria – while all the finalists had already qualified for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 by safely advancing from the heats.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

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