Ultimate Legend Usain Bolt urges fans to act quickly to secure their seats in Budapest

An additional wave of tickets is now on sale for the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place on 11-13 September in Hungary’s capital of Budapest. Tickets can be purchased at ultimateathlet icschampionship.com/tickets.Due to high demand, temporary seating will be added to the Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, creating an additional 7000 seats per session and increasing total capacity to 21,000 fans per session. These new tickets will enable more fans to be a part of the spectacle in its inaugural edition, including through additional options designed to maximise affordability ( from HUF 10,000/€30*). Usain Bolt, the Ultimate Legend for the global championship, encouraged fans to act quickly. “Tickets to the Ultimate Championship are likely to sell out in record time,” Bolt said. “Don’t miss out on this new chance to be in that stadium as the world’s best battle for the title of Ultimate champion!”

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approximate ticket price conversion in euros