The Ducati Lenovo Team rider underwent two surgeries this morning one on his right foot and another on the right shoulder.

Marc Márquez is currently recovering at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, where he underwent successful double surgery this morning. The medical team, led by Dr. Samuel Antuña alongside colleagues Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, Dr. Andrés Maldonado, Dr. Jorge de las Heras, Dr. Raúl Barco and Dr. Juan de Miguel, successfully stabilized the fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the rider’s right foot.

This injury was sustained yesterday as a consequences of the highside crash in the final stages of Sprint race at the French Grand Prix.

Simultaneously, Márquez underwent a second, pre-planned surgical procedure to fix a past injury in his right shoulder. This previous trauma had become painful again following the violent crash at last year Indonesian Grand Prix.

The doctors removed two screws and a bone fragment from a previous Latarjet (December 2019) surgery that has shifted compressing the radial nerve.

As previously announced, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will not participate in next week’s Catalan GP. He will remain in the hospital overnight and he will back home tomorrow for beginning the rehabilitation. The progress over the upcoming weeks will determine the time for his return to competitions.

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