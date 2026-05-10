Thai Son Bac scored a dramatic 6-3 win over Hanoi in their opening game of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2026 as Saigon Titans sprang a surprise 4-0 win over Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City.

The goals for Thai Son Bac were scored by Hoang Sy Linh (4th minute), Trieu Xuan Linh (10th minute, own goal), Tu Minh Quang (22nd), Nguyen Trong Kien (36th) and Jadiael Mota’s double (37th and 38th).

Hanoi found the back of the net through Than Van Phan (18th minute), Nguyen Nam Khanh (30th) and Hoang Vu Gia Hung (39th).

In the meantime, Saigon Titans were dominant against Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City as they made sure of the full points with goals from Nguyen Lam Gia Tho (in the 14th minute), Truong Tran Quang Nhat (22nd), Dang Phi Tien (31st) and Mai Xuan Hiep (37th).

In matches played a day earlier, defending champions Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City crushed Luxury Ha Long 6-0 as Sahako outplayed Ho Chi Minh City Youth 4-1.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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