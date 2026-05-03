South Korea reclaimed the Uber Cup with a stunning 3–1 victory over defending champions China on Sunday, denying the Chinese a record 17th title in a pulsating final at Forum Horsens Arena that produced two of the tournament’s most compelling individual performances.

It was Korea’s third Uber Cup triumph, following their victories in Kuala Lumpur in 2010 and Bangkok in 2022. China, which had been simply impressive throughout the entire tournament heading into Sunday’s final, were rattled, outfought, and outplayed by a Korean side that refused to be overawed by the occasion.

AN SE YOUNG DOWNS WANG ZHI YI

Korea could not have asked for a more commanding start. World number one An Se Young was simply unstoppable in the opening singles against world number two Wang Zhi Yi — their 25th career meeting — delivering a performance of clinical brilliance that set the tone for everything that followed.

An charged strongly in the first game, building an extraordinary 11–2 lead at the interval and never allowing Wang a foothold. The first game ended in just 20 minutes, with An winning 21–10.

The second game brought longer rallies and more physical exchanges, with the Korean star racing to a 5–0 lead and extending it to 11–5 at the interval. Although Wang attempted a response with her trademark smashes, An’s relentless attacking play carried her to a 21–13 second game win, putting Korea 1–0 up.

LIU SHENG SHU/TAN NING RESTORE ORDER

China levelled through their most reliable weapon, world number one doubles pair Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, who were solid and commanding. They defeated Korea’s scratch pair Jeong Na Eun/ Lee So Hee 21–15, 21–12 in 53 minutes to level the tie at 1–1.

Their attacking power, precision, net dominance and defence gave the Korean pair no room to breathe. China were back on level terms.

KIM GA-EUN STUNS CHEN YU FEI

If An Se Young’s opening singles was the performance that set Korea’s final alight, it was Kim Ga Eun who delivered the moment that swung the trophy irreversibly toward the Korean camp.

Chen Yu Fei, the Tokyo Olympic champion, carried an 8–2 head-to-head record over Kim into the second singles, having won their last five successive meetings. Few gave the world number 17 Korean any realistic chance of tof winning against the Chinese world No.4 player.

Coming from behind in a tight opening game, Kim produced a display of extraordinary composure, matching Chen with patient, disciplined play and catching the Olympic champion repeatedly with precise smashes and perfectly executed drops. She took the first game 21–19 in a tight contest before sealing a 21–15 second game to complete one of the final’s defining upsets. Kim’s 21–19, 21–15 victory put Korea 2–1 ahead and left China staring at defeat. “I stepped onto the court today with a clearer mindset, and it helped me focus better in today’s match,” said Kim.

BAEK HA NA/KIM HYE JEONG SEAL HISTORIC TRIUMPH

With the Uber Cup within reach, the decisive fourth tie fell to Korea’s scratch doubles pair of Baek Ha Na/Kim Hye Jeong, who had played together only once before at the Asian Women’s Team Championships. China sent out world number four pair Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian in response, making it a matchup that overwhelmingly favoured the Chinese on paper.

Baek/Kim fell behind in the opening game, losing 16–21 as China’s superior experience threatened to level the tie and force a deciding fifth rubber. Korea regrouped at the interval with remarkable composure.

The second game was one-sided and emphatic, with Baek/Kim winning 21–10 with an aggressive, high-tempo display that stunned Jia/Zhang. The decider was a tense and energy-sapping duel that stretched to one hour and 25 minutes.

Korea, drawing on every reserve of physical and mental strength, held firm to win 21–13 and seal a historic 3–1 victory and reclaim their Uber Cup glory.

Uber Cup Final — Sunday, May 3

Korea bt China 3–1

Like this: Like Loading...