China took one more commanding step towards a 12th Thomas Cup title on Saturday, while France, against all expectations, completed a historic run to reach their maiden final—setting up a thrilling Sunday showdown between Asian dominance and European audacity in Horsens.

CHINA 3–0 DENMARK

China delivered their most emphatic performance of the tournament when it mattered most, sweeping hosts Denmark 3–0 in a semi-final that silenced the home crowd and served as a stark warning to France of what awaits them on Sunday evening.

Shi Yu Qi, back to full fitness after his illness-enforced absence from the group stage, was merciless in his 13th career meeting against Anders Antonsen, demolishing the Dane in just 40 minutes. The world number one was at the top of his game, taking the opening game 21–16 before delivering a crushing 21–5 second game in a result that was as surprising as it was clinical.

Antonsen, so authoritative throughout the tournament and the heartbeat of Denmark’s home campaign, was simply not himself on the night. Against Shi Yuqi at his ruthless best, there is no margin for an off-day.

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang removed any lingering Danish hope in the doubles, dispatching Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21–18, 21–17 in just 34 minutes. Their superior speed, net dominance and defensive resilience gave Denmark no foothold whatsoever.

Li Shi Feng then sealed China’s place in the final against Magnus Johannesen in the tie’s most competitive rubber — a 73-minute contest in which Johannesen found genuine rhythm and gave Denmark’s supporters one final reason to roar. Li absorbed everything the Dane threw at him, survived a second game leveller at 21–18, and closed out the decider 21–9 with the composure of a seasoned champion.

FRANCE 3–0 INDIA

Meanwhile, history was being written at the other end of the Arena. France bundled out former champions India 3–0 to storm into their first-ever Thomas Cup final, a result that few outside the French camp could have imagined when the tournament began nine days ago.

India arrived at the semi-finals as firm favourites — the 2022 champions, armed with the world’s best doubles pair and the depth of a nation that knows how to win this tournament. Then fate delivered its cruellest blow. Lakshya Sen, their most reliable singles weapon, was ruled out with an elbow injury sustained in the quarter-finals. It was a devastating setback — and France were far too sharp and far too hungry to let the opportunity pass.

Christo Popov opened proceedings against tournament revelation Ayush Shetty and was in devastating form from the first shuttle. Popov dismantled the young Indian with controlled aggression and unerring placement, winning 21–11, 21–9 in a performance that spoke of a player operating at the very peak of his powers.

Alex Lanier, the 2025 European champion, doubled France’s advantage against the experienced Kidambi Srikanth. There was more resistance this time as Srikanth pushed hard in the second game, pressing Lanier all the way to 21–18. But the Frenchman’s composure never wavered, and France were within one win of history.

That decisive moment for both teams came in the third singles, with Toma Junior Popov stepping up against H.S. Prannoy in the third singles. The younger Popov was relentless and utterly commanding, winning 21–19, 21–16 to send France into a Thomas Cup final for the first time in their history.

Popov, who has now sealed France’s three consecutive knockout victories, captured the moment with characteristic honesty. “I wanted to cry, but I cannot, because I am too happy…I gave everything on the court.”

Christo Popov was equally moved. “Today, we showed what we are capable of as a team. We did not only win match by match — we won as a team.”

For India, the bronze medal — only the second time in their history they have stood on the Thomas Cup podium, following their 2022 gold — is a significant achievement. But Lakshya Sen’s absence cast a long shadow over what might have been.

THE FINAL PREVIEW — SUNDAY, MAY 3

China remain the overwhelming favourite, but what France have achieved this week — the greatest run in French badminton history — guarantees that Sunday’s final will be anything but straightforward.

The defending champions have been dominant throughout — clinical in the group stage, authoritative in the quarter-finals, and ruthlessly efficient against Denmark on Saturday.

Shi Yu Qi, Li Shifeng, and world number one doubles pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang represent a combined force that has overwhelmed every nation placed before them.

China are chasing their 12th Thomas Cup title and have looked every bit the champion nation throughout their entire campaign in Horsens.

The Great Wall of China is extraordinarily difficult to break. France’s singles trio will need to be at their best from the opening shuttle — because if China’s formidable doubles depth is brought into play, the balance shifts decisively towards the defending champions.

And yet France have heard the doubters before. They heard them before Indonesia, Japan and India. Each time, they proved every doubter wrong. They have eliminated three former champions in succession, driven by the brilliance of Christo Popov, Alex Lanier, and Toma Junior Popov, and the growing menace of the doubles pair Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi.

Toma Junior Popov, asked about Sunday’s final, was defiant. “I think everything is possible because it is a final. Mentally, we have a really great team with strong bonds. We have a positive mindset that has pushed us through all the stages of this Thomas Cup.”

China are the favourite, but France have spent this entire week proving that favourites can fall. A thrilling final awaits on Sunday evening in Horsens.

Results — Thomas Cup Semi-Finals (May 2)*

China* bt Denmark 3–0

France* bt India 3–0

Thomas Cup Final — Sunday, May 3

China vs France

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