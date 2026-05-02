Defending champions China delivered a masterclass against Japan, while South Korea held off a spirited Indonesian challenge to set up, as expected, a thrilling Uber Cup final on Sunday.

CHINA 3–0 JAPAN

China were simply superior, defeating Japan 3–0 in a performance that underlined their depth and prowess. The tie’s centrepiece came in the opening singles, where world number two Wang Zhiyi took on world champion Akane Yamaguchi in their 15th career meeting — a clash that lived up to every expectation.

Yamaguchi drew first blood, edging a tense opening game 23–21 but Wang clawed back with a dominant 21–11 second game before producing her best badminton in the decider. She outlasted the Japanese champion 21–16 in a physically gruelling 73-minute contest. Yamaguchi, visibly fatigued by the relentless rallies, could not match Wang’s defensive endurance when it mattered most.

“It was an incredible match today. Akane’s a top player; it’s always difficult against her. Today, I didn’t think about the score or results. I just told myself to go for it,” said Wang Zhi Yi.

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning then reinforced China’s grip, claiming their third win over world number six Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto 21–18, 21–14 in 53 minutes. The world number one pair controlled the pace from the outset, their explosive smashes eventually overwhelmed the experienced Japanese veterans.

Chen Yu Fei delivered the winning point with a clinical 21–15, 21–12 performance over Tomoka Miyazaki — her third career win over the Japanese player — to seal China’s passage to the final with a performance befitting an Olympic champion.

“Our determination to win is becoming stronger, so there’s definitely some pressure and nervousness on court,” Chen said in a post-match interview.

KOREA 3–1 INDONESIA

Korea advanced to their second Uber Cup final in four years, though Indonesia made them work considerably harder than the scoreline suggests.

Top star An Se Young, the world number one and the tournament’s most outstanding individual force, wasted no time in the opening singles, overwhelming Putri Kusuma Wardani 21–19, 21–5 in just 40 minutes to give Korea the ideal start.

World number three doubles pair Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee extended Korea’s lead but were made to slog for every point in the one-hour and 28-minute duel against Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Chahaya Pratiwi. The Indonesians fought hard, forcing a rubber after taking the second game 21–19 before Korea eventually ruled the day with 21–16, 19–21, 21–15.

Indonesia struck back through world number 63 Thalita Ramdhani Wiryawan, who produced a stunning 21–19, 21–19 upset over world number 19 Sim Yu Jin in just 40 minutes to reduce the gap to 2–1.

Korea, however, steadied in the fourth tie, with Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong playing a composed and clinical game, defeating Rachel Alessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum 21–16, 21–18 to seal Korea’s place in the final.

FINAL PREVIEW — SUNDAY, MAY 3

Sunday’s final sets up one of the most anticipated clashes – China against Korea – a rivalry that has defined women’s team badminton for more than three decades.

The two nations have met eight times in the Uber Cup final since 1990, with China holding the edge. Korea won the title only twice — 3–1 in Kuala Lumpur in 2010 and 3–2 in Bangkok in 2022, the last occasion these two sides met on the final’s biggest stage.

China enter Sunday’s final chasing a record 17th Uber Cup title, armed with Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Han Yue and the world’s top two doubles pairs in Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning and Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shuxian. They had not dropped a rubber in the tournament until today — and even then, only in the first game to Yamaguchi in the semi-finals.

Korea will once again lean heavily on An Se Young as their pillar, alongside Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee, and the doubles consistency of Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong. An Se Young against Wang Zhi Yi promises to be the tie’s defining contest, a clash between the world number one and number two that could decide which nation lifts the trophy on Sunday evening.

History is on China’s side but Korea showed four years ago that they are more than capable of turning the tables on China.

Results — Uber Cup Semi-Finals (May 2)

China bt Japan 3–0

Korea bt Indonesia 3–1

Uber Cup Final — Sunday, May 3

China vs South Korea

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