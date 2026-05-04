China reasserted their dominance on the grandest stage, defeating first-time finalists France 3–1 in the Thomas Cup 2026 final on Sunday to claim their 12th title, closing out one of the most extraordinary tournaments in the competition’s modern history.

It was a final that the badminton world had anticipated — Asia’s greatest dynasty against Europe’s most audacious challengers — and France pushed the defending champions to the limit before China’s superior depth and composure proved the decisive factor.

France’s run to the final — eliminating Indonesia, Japan and India in succession before becoming only the second European nation after Denmark to reach the Thomas Cup final — will be remembered as a landmark moment in world badminton.

But on Sunday evening in Horsens, the Great Wall of China held firm, successfully defending the title they had lifted 11 times before Sunday’s victory.

SHI YUQI EDGES CHRISTO POPOV IN CLOSE TUSSLE

The final opened with the contest of the day — world number one Shi Yu Qi up against world number four Christo Popov in their seventh career meeting, with Shi holding a 4–2 head-to-head advantage.

Shi charged strongly in the first game, racing to a 6–1 lead before Popov clawed his way back to level at 9–9. Shi steadied his nerve and closed out the first game 21–16. Popov struck back in the second, taking a 4–1 lead before the two players were locked at 12–12 at the interval. The Frenchman’s relentless attacking play and sharp court movement proved too much for Shi in the second game, with Popov forcing a decider with a 21–16 win.

Both players traded punches throughout the deciding third game, with neither able to land a decisive blow until the closing stages. Shi eventually closed out a 21–17 win in a rubber that lasted one hour and 25 minutes in total, one of the finest individual contests seen in a Thomas Cup final in recent memory.

“Christo played exceptionally well and pushed me to the limit,” said Shi afterwards. “I had to stay incredibly focused in the third game because I knew how important that first point was for our team’s confidence.”

LANIER PRODUCES MASTERCLASS TO LEVEL

France hit back immediately with Alex Lanier, the 2025 European champion, producing a masterclass against Asian Games gold medallist Li Shifeng — their third career meeting, which the Chinese had won the previous two meetings.

Lanier controlled the court with aggressive play from the first shuttle, giving Li no time to settle, a reminder that on his best day, Lanier is capable of defeating anyone in the world. He took the first game 21–13 before delivering an even more dominant 21–10 second game to level the tie at 1–1 in just 43 minutes.

WENG HONG YANG CLINCHES CRUCIAL POINT

The third rubber proved the turning point of the final, a gruelling 96-minute battle between world number 15 Weng Hong Yang and world number 17 Toma Junior Popov that could have gone either way at virtually every stage.

Weng took a 4–0 lead in the first game before Popov fought back tenaciously, forcing the Chinese to hold their nerve. Weng eventually edged a breathless first game 22–20. Popov refused to give in, winning 21–20 in the second game to force a decider and keep France alive.

The third game was equally tight — point for point throughout, the outcome uncertain until the final stages. But Weng, showing remarkable composure under the most intense pressure, eventually kept his composure to close it out 21–19 and put China 2–1 ahead and on the brink of a 12th title.

HE JI TING/REN XIANG YU SEAL CHINA’S 12TH TITLE

The decisive fourth rubber saw China’s second doubles pair, He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu take on France’s Eloi Adam/Leo Rossi for the first time. The Chinese pair were sharp and controlled in the first game, building a lead midway through and closing it out 21–13.

But France pushed hard in the second, levelling at 7–7 before the Chinese pair stepped up a gear, charging to 11–7 at the interval and extending their advantage relentlessly from there. A 17–11 lead became 19–13 and then 21–16 as He/Ren delivered the winning point to seal China’s 12th Thomas Cup title — and bring the curtain down on one of the most memorable editions of the tournament in recent history.

Thomas Cup Final Result — Sunday, May 3

China bt France 3–1

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