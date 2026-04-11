It was another stunning upset as India’s rising star Ayush Shetty produced storm into a historic men’s singles final by toppling defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gripping three-game semifinal at the Badminton Asia Championships on Saturday.

The 20-year-old world No. 25 clawed back from a slow start, defeating the world No. 1 Thai 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a 75-minute thriller and extended his remarkable giant-killing act in Ningbo.

Not only did Shetty denied Vitidsarn a second consecutive Asian title, the Indian shuttler also secured India a long-awaited milestone, becoming the first Indian men’s singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the Asian Championships final.

It marks a breakthrough moment in Shetty’s young career, following his maiden BWF title at the 2025 US Open. His fine performance in Ningbo has been defined by high-profile wins, underlining both his attacking sharpness and defensive resilience under pressure.

Awaiting him in Sunday’s final is Chinese star and second seed, Shi Yu Qi, who continued his impressive form with a commanding 21-9, 21-13 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Chou TienChen in the other semifinal.

The world No. 2 shpuld be in great form and conditions, as has yet to drop a game all week – reinforcing his status as the favourite on home soil.

Shi also holds a 2–0 head-to-head advantage over Shetty, including wins earlier this season, adding further intrigue to the title showdown.

Women’s singles: An seeks redemption against Wang

In the women’s singles, a blockbuster final awaits as world No. 1 An Se Young takes on China’s Wang Zhi Yi in a much awaited rematch of the recent All-England final.

Wang stunned An last month to claim the All England title, ending the Korean’s 36-match winning streak, snapping a long losing run in their head-to-head rivalry.

Still chasing her first Asian Championships crown after previous podium finishes, An showed little sign of vulnerability in the semifinals, brushing aside compatriot Sim Yu Jin 21-14, 21-9.

Wang, meanwhile, underlined her growing confidence with a hard-fought comeback win over Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. She came back from a games down to eventually win 14-21, 21-9, 21-13, proof of her tactical discipline in her recent triumph over An.

With both players in peak form, Sunday’s final is poised to be a defining clash in their long rivalry.

Semifinal Results

Men’s Singles

Ayush Shetty (IND) bt (1) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) 10-21, 21-19, 21-17

(2) Shi Yu Qi (CHN) bt (4) Chou Tien-chen (TPE) 21-9, 21-13

Women’s Singles

(1) An Se Young (KOR) bt Sim Yu Jin (KOR) 21-14, 21-9

(2) Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) 14-21, 21-9, 21-13

Finals (April 12)

Men’s Singles: Ayush Shetty (IND) vs Shi Yu Qi (CHN)

Women’s Singles: An Se Young (KOR) vs Wang Zhi yi (CHN)

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