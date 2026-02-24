The grandest spectacle of women’s football on the Continent will commence when 12 of Asia’s finest women’s national teams converge Down Under for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™, which kicks off on March 1.

The 21st edition of the competition will take place from March 1 to 21, 2026, across Perth, Gold Coast, and Sydney, featuring spectacular venues, including those used during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, as the tournament returns to Australia for the first time since 2006.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/asia%E2%80%99s-best-vie-for-continental-glory-at-wac2026

