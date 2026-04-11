ASICS SPORTSTYLE unveils The Lab: An immersive, laboratory-inspired pop-up space that brings the ASICS’ comfort story to life. Housed at the Parade Square within One Bangkok from April 4 – 5 2026, expect cutting-edge innovations alongside timeless favourites on display such as the ASICS SportStyle GEL-NYC™ 2.0, GEL-CUMULUS ™ 16, GEL-KINETIC™ 2.0 and more.

Mr. Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director of ASICS Asia, said: “We’re encouraged by the strong growth of the SportStyle category in Thailand, which reflects a clear shift in consumer preferences toward combining style with everyday movement. The launch of our pop-up and campaign is an exciting milestone as we celebrate and connect with the community driving this trend.”

Step into The Lab for More Energy to Move Body and Mind

● Trial the GEL-NYC 2.0 shoes exclusively available on-site and experience its comfort through curated activities from dance workshops to art and photo walk happening over the course of 4 & 5 April.

● Discover the ASICS Code of Comfort: A SportStyle regional campaign, featuring eight unique voices from across SEA region, each sharing their personal take on comfort. The campaign features beloved “Amah” – Taew Usa Semkhum, lead actress from ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’, alongside a diverse cast from across the region—each offering a unique perspective on comfort, redefined through ASICS SportStyle.

● Visitors can also create their own bespoke scent for a Sound Mind with PAÑPURI, and additionally build their own lab pass holder with charms available exclusively at The Lab.

Mr. Trin Thanakitthiwara, Country Manager of ASICS Thailand, adds:

“‘The Lab” creates a unique space for us to deepen our connection with the community, while expressing The Comfort Code through experiences that resonate naturally with modern lifestyles.”

The Lab is broken into two main hubs:

The Discovery Hub

Houses the latest SportStyle shoe and apparel highlights, ranging from GEL-NYC™ 2.0 to GEL-CUMULUS ™ 16, GEL-KINETIC™ 2.0, as well as the all-new ASICS x CARNIVAL® GEL-KAYANO 12.1 “PHRA NAKHON” – the fourth collaboration with Carnival, a Thai streetwear brand known for its role in shaping the local sneaker and street culture scene.

Inspired by the identity of Bangkok’s historic district known for its blend of traditional culture and modern street energy, this collaboration shoe is designed under the concept “Hidden Layers of Phra Nakhon” — resulting in a unique take on the ASICS Gel-Kayano 12.1 that reflects the rhythm of urban life, balancing contemporary design with signature comfort.

In addition, the SportStyle Apparel unisex range will be showcased to complete the look.

2. The Shoe Trial and Activity Hub

For the first time, ASICS SportStyle GEL-NYC™ 2.0 shoes will be available for visitors to trial and participate in our series of workshops curated to celebrate art, music and movement in comfort. Additionally, vistors can also partake in exclusive activities such as the style cam to embarking on a 3-step scent ritual to create bespoke scent, with PAÑPURI.

Discover The Code of Comfort, globally and regionally

This season, explore The Code of Comfort: A new cinematic universe where footwear is designed not only for performance, but for comfort, happiness, and emotional energy. Because movement is not defined by speed or distance alone, but by the feeling of being truly alive.

A Global Campaign Series

Directed by Toshiki Yashiro, the story unfolds through two scientists, Hakase and Mitani, who encounter an unexpected phenomenon: the “Joy Meter” reaching unprecedented levels. This surge is traced back to individuals across Japan experiencing moments of joy through everyday movement while wearing the latest ASICS SportStyle models. From a janitor effortlessly stepping into rhythm in the GEL-NYC™ 2.0, to a dance game enthusiast moving fluidly in the GEL-KINETIC™ 2.0, to a group of dancers expressing themselves freely in the GEL-CUMULUS™ 16—each story reveals a different expression of movement, blending humor with a deeply human perspective. Across six narratives, the film gradually uncovers the essence of The Comfort Code.

Regional Additions

Adding on to this campaign series are six different narratives featuring our regional cast including TH actress Taew Usa Semkhum and producer Eknaree ‘Be’ Wachirabunjong, Singaporean actor Tyler Ten and more.

● A young-at-heart Grandma and her granddaughter

● An office worker

● Chapteh Boys

● Street Dancer

● Elevator Strangers

● The TukTuk Traveller

GEL-NYC™ 2.0

The GEL-NYC™ 2.0 sneaker sources inspiration from heritage and modern performance running styles.​Its upper construction references the GEL-1050™ sneaker from the year 2000.​The materials are also updated with suede overlays for a modern finish. The newly designed tooling references the GEL-1050™ sneaker, as well as the GEL-LYTE™ DS II shoe outsole influences for lifestyle purposes. Through a combination of TRUSSTIC™ support units, GEL™ technology inserts, and FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning, this midsole formation creates a lighter and more comfortable feel than the first version.

GEL-KINETIC™ 2.0

The GEL-KINETIC™ 2.0 sneaker combines Y3K design influences with advanced cushioning properties for everyday movements. The shoe is the latest evolution of ASICS’ premium Kinetic family, taken with an entirely new sculpted midsole and TPU detailing up top.

Carnival GEL-KAYANO 12.1

The latest collaboration between CARNIVAL® and ASICS celebrates CARNIVAL®’s 15th anniversary with the creation of “PHRA NAKHON”

A sneaker inspired by the identity of Bangkok’s historic district known for its blend of traditional culture and modern street energy. Designed under the concept “Hidden Layers of Phra Nakhon”

The shoes reflect the neighborhood’s vibrant character through a crochet-knit upper that subtly reveals inner colors, Thai Kanok–inspired patterns and a spray-finish midsole that mimics the concrete textures of Bangkok’s streets. The color palette draws from everyday urban scenes, while the inner lining and shoe box feature patterns inspired by the traditional Chula kite. The design is completed with ASICS’ signature GEL Cushioning System for comfort and performance.

GEL-CUMULUS™ 16

Originally launched in 2014, the GEL-CUMULUS™ 16 sneaker is formerly recognized for its soft cushioning capabilities while running longer distances. Its upper construction features a combination of glossy synthetic leather overlays, no-sew paneling, and open mesh underlays. This fusion of materials creates a technical aesthetic that’s symbolic of advanced running shoes in the 2010s. The sneaker’s soft cushioning properties are left intact. It features dual GEL™ technology inserts, FLUIDRIDE™ technology, and FLYTEFOAM™ technology to help provide a comfortable feel underfoot

GEL-NUNOBIKI™

The GEL-NUNOBIKI™ sneaker pays homage to early 2000s trail shoes. In Japanese, Nunobiki is a trail with serene waterfalls that’s based in Kobe, Japan. This shoes references design elements from the GEL-KAHANA™ 3 and GEL-TARGET to construct the upper. Its synthetic matte and semi-gloss layers connect to the rough and barren textures found in the outdoors to form an urban trail aesthetic.

The ASICS SportStyle Pop-Up invites everyone to experience it firsthand, now through April 4 & 5, 2026, at One Bangkok, Parade Square, Ground Floor. Entry is simple—just sign up as a OneASICS member to join.

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