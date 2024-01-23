Australia won Group B of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 despite their 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in their final group tie that was played at the Al Janoub Stadium tonight.

Martin Boyle had converted a penalty just a minute into injury time after a handball by Odiljon Xamrobekov to put the Socceroos within sight of a third straight win.

But substitute Azizbek Turgenbov headed in a late 78th minute header for Uzbekistan to seal second place in the standings for Srecko Katanec’s side.

In the Round of 16, Australia will next take on one of the third-placed finishers while Uzbekistan are due to meet the runners-up in Group F when the knockout rounds begin on Sunday.

