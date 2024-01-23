Jaguar TCS Racing will take to the track in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on January 26 and 27 for rounds two and three of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The Diriyah E-Prix is the only night race on the calendar and takes place within the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring a 2.495km circuit with 21 fast and challenging turns

After a strong performance in Mexico City’s season opener the team are looking for more points and podiums to continue their championship campaign

The debut race saw Nick and Mitch finish third and fifth respectively, gaining the team a total of 26 points

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 showed promising speed across the weekend, with Mitch recording the fastest lap time overall in qualifying, and Nick achieving the race fastest lap

Lights go green for the first double-header of the season at 20:00 local time

Racing under the lights of Diriyah holds positive memories for the team, previously securing three podiums and a race win. Jaguar TCS Racing drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans have been working hard with the team to ensure that they can build on the result from the opening round in Mexico City, where the drivers finished P3 and P5 respectively, to put the team on 26 points, second in the World Championship.

Sébastien Buemi, racing for Jaguar’s customer team Envision Racing, helped round out the top 5 in Mexico with a P2 finish, once again demonstrating the Jaguar powertrain’s proven performance in the Gen3 era of Formula E.

The Diriyah Circuit is positioned within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the drivers required to navigate the 21 high speed turns within the city’s historic walls. A robust energy management strategy around the streets of Diriyah is crucial. The 2.495km track has a combination of technical and high-speed sectors including the notable long back straight which in the past has been the scene for slipstreaming and overtaking into the following chicane at turn 18.

With the city plunged into darkness, the circuit will be illuminated with the latest in low power LED technology for 39 laps of high-intensity racing on Friday and Saturday.

Lights go green at the Diriyah E-Prix at 20:00 local time on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January 2024.

“As we look ahead to Diriyah, we must build on our solid form in Mexico to ensure we hit the ground running for the double-header under the lights. We are in a good place following Mexico, second in the Teams’ World Championship with both drivers already securing strong points for Jaguar TCS Racing, however there is still work for us to do as a team to ensure we keep pace with our competitors and ensure we can compete for strong points and podiums.

Diriyah is a track we have had success at before it provides some very specific challenges but is one we enjoy and is an exciting Formula circuit. The team have been working tirelessly back at our base in Kidlington to ensure we are in the best position possible heading into the weekend.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Mexico City was a tough opening race physically, but to finish P5 was great and a testimony to the team’s hard work pre-season, and across the whole weekend. The car felt great, especially in qualifying, I think we’re in a good place ahead of Diriyah.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“Mexico was a great start to my first season with Jaguar TCS Racing. To secure a podium and fastest lap in my debut race is positive and I’m now looking forward to building on this momentum in Diriyah.” – NICK CASSIDY, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #37

