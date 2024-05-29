Indonesia women’s national team head coach Satoru Mochizuki said that he was more than satisfied after watching his chargers blast Singapore 5-1 in a friendly that was played at the Madya Stadium.“I am very happy. This is the first time with a senior national team, we have won and I am more than satisfied,” said Mochizuki.”I always want to build the basics of the game before developing it as a team. For example, when defending get the ball as quickly as possible, and when attacking, immediately look for opportunities to score goals. If I see a good game like this, I enjoy it.”The goals for Indonesia were scored by Marsela Awi in the 11th and 66th minute, Claudia Scheunemann (64th and 87th minute penalty) and Reva Oktaviani (90th+5).Singapore’s only goal of the game came off Dorcas Chu in the 20th minute. #AFF

