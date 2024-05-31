Herbalife Vietnam have extended their sponsorship of the Vietnam national teams for the next three years.The official partnership signing ceremony was held earlier today at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) headquarters in Hanoi.Herbalife have been a sponsor of the VFF since 2021 where other than financial support, they will also provide Herbalife nutritional products, sharing knowledge about nutrition and exercise for Vietnamese football coaches and players.”The continued sponsorship of Herbalife for the next three years has an important meaning for us,” said VFF General Secretary Duong Nghiep Khoi.Added Vu Van Thang, General Director of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia: “We are very proud of our new three-year journey as the official sponsor of the Vietnamese national teams from 2024 until 2027.” #AFF

