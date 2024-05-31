Formula 1 has renewed its partnership with Alpine Hearing Protection, which will see the industry-leading ear defender manufacturer continue to make F1 licensed products that fans will be able to purchase at track or online.

The range includes standard ear defenders for adults and children, and Bluetooth-enabled versions which allow fans to tune into radio commentary at Grands Prix to further enhance the race-going experience.The health and safety products are also a key part of the Grid Kids uniform that is worn during the pre-race ceremony on the track as drivers come together for the National Anthem.Collette Gangemi, Director of Gaming & Licensing at Formula 1, said:

“Attending a Grand Prix is unforgettable, and the noise of the cars and the atmosphere are what make it so special. We want fans of all ages to enjoy the spectacle of an F1 event, and Alpine Hearing Protection products provide commentary during the live sessions to enhance the viewing experience even further.”

