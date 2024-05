Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner has named a preliminary squad in preparation for the team’s final Group B matches of the second-round qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026.Myanmar will take on Japan at the Thuwunna Stadium on 6 June 2024 before playing North Korea five days later at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.After four matches, Myanmar have only picked up one point. #AFF

