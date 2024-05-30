The draw results for this year’s ASEAN Under-16 and Under-19 Boys’ Championships 2024 have been revealed.

ASEAN U16 defending champions Indonesia have been placed in Group A alongside Laos, the Philippines and Singapore.

Group B are Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Brunei DS while Group C are Thailand, Malaysia, Timor Leste and Australia.

In the meantime, in the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Championship, defending champions Malaysia are in Group C against Thailand, Singapore and Brunei DS.

Group A are Indonesia, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Philippines while Group B are Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and Australia.

#AFF

