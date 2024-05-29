Thailand have been drawn in the same Group B with five-time World Champions Brazil for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 slated for 14 September to 6 October 2023 in Uzbekistan.

The other teams in the group are Cuba and Croatia.

This follows the official draw that was organised by FIFA this week with the 24 competing teams divided into six groups

FIFA FUTSAL WORLD CUP 2024

GROUP A: Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica

GROUP B: Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand

GROUP C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola

GROUP D: Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya

GROUP E: Portugal, Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco

GROUP F: IR Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...