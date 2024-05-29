Thailand have been drawn in the same Group B with five-time World Champions Brazil for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 slated for 14 September to 6 October 2023 in Uzbekistan.
The other teams in the group are Cuba and Croatia.
This follows the official draw that was organised by FIFA this week with the 24 competing teams divided into six groups
FIFA FUTSAL WORLD CUP 2024
GROUP A: Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica
GROUP B: Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand
GROUP C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola
GROUP D: Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya
GROUP E: Portugal, Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco
GROUP F: IR Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France
#AFF
#FAT