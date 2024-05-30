Subway Socceroos Head Coach, Graham Arnold has named an extended 25-man squad for Australia’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.

The fixtures represent the final stage of Second Round Qualification for Australia, who have already secured their place in the Third Round following four consecutive wins during November 2023 and March 2024.

Graham Arnold’s side have been one of the best in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) throughout qualifying, currently undefeated with 15 goals scored and none conceded.

