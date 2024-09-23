The Italian took a historic victory in Misano as Martin extended his title advantage after Bagnaia crashed out.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) is victorious at the Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna after a showstopping and controversial move on the final lap. ‘The Beast’ crossed the line to take a historic win after running a red-hot pace throughout the GP. It was an important day for Ducati, with the Bologna factory claiming the Constructors’ World Championship and their 100th win in the premier class.

The Italian defeated Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in Misano as the #89 extended his title advantage after Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed out on Lap 21. Martin’s advantage is now 24 points as the momentum swings as we leave the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) earned another podium, with the #93 finishing less than three seconds behind Martin at the line. It was a strong day for the eight-time World Champion, who sits fourth in the Championship after Bastianini took 25 points.

At the start, Martin performed the perfect launch on the run to Turn 1. The #89 led briefly before Bagnaia set up a crucial move on the opening lap – launching into the lead. The title-leading duo remained in position throughout Lap 1, with Bastianini sitting in a strong third.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed out on Lap 2, losing the front at the tricky Turn 4. The South African rejoined the Grand Prix down in 21st with a lot of work to do for the remaining laps.

Bagnaia made a small error at the end of Lap 2, closing his advantage and allowing Martin to have his first overtake attempt at Turn 8 next time around. The #89 was on his tailpipe, with Bastianini waiting for an opportunity to get involved in third. Martin tried an identical move on Lap 4, this time making it stick. The reigning World Champion soon dropped back to P3, with Bastianini finding a gap in Bagnaia’s armour.

The fastest lap changed hands in the early stages, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) setting a strong pace before Martin entered the low 1:31 bracket. This pace allowed Martin to extend his margin to over half a second. However, ‘The Beast’ was working hard, hunting down Martin – edging closer every lap.

Acosta’s Emilia-Romagna GP then came to an early end after the #31 suffered a crash at Turn 15 with 19 laps remaining. This brought an end to Acosta’s podium hopes, promoting Marc Marquez to fourth and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) into the top five.

As Bastianini shadowed Martin at the front, Bagnaia started putting in the fast laps. Leaving the #93 and #72 behind, he was cutting three or four tenths off the leading duo’s advantage. Then it was Martin only as Bastianini got his own hammer down to glue back onto the Pramac… but then the #1’s dream was over in some seismic Championship drama.

After getting the gap to the front down below two seconds and then struggling to cut any more into it, there was suddenly a cloud of dust streaking into the air – and a reigning Champion in the gravel. Rider ok, but Emilia-Romagna GP over, Bagnaia was forced to watch the duel for Ducati’s 100th win from the sidelines, wondering if his deficit was going to be 24 points or 29 by the end of play.

At the front, the chess match raged on. Martin in the lead, Bastianini his shadow. With five to go, the #89 then lost every last inch of advantage as he headed slightly wide and Bastianini was almost alongside. A grandstand finish was in the making.

They stayed like that through another lap, and another, and another, and at times it looked like Martin had just been able to stretch out enough tenths to ensure he’d reach the flag without coming under attack. But Bastianini managed to find an answer every time, and onto the last lap it was almost nothing in it. But where would the move come?

The answer was Turn 4, and it was brutal. The Beast sent it, Martin had to sit up, and the #89 was sent well wide, hand in the air as Bastianini sailed away into a nice cushion of time in the lead. Controversial as it may be for some, it wasn’t so for the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards, who declined to investigate.

The #23 takes a brutally-fought home win – extending his 100% MotoGP™ podium record at Misano, cutting his deficit in the title fight, and ensuring his teammate lost five less to Martin. As well as, of course, securing Ducati’s 100th MotoGP™ win and sealing that incredible sixth Constructors’ crown.

Martin was left to seethe at the move but celebrate the new 24-point advantage at the top, and Marc Marquez was bumped up to the podium after Bagnaia’s crash, another shift that has a say in those top echelons of the Championship. Just behind that, Bezzecchi took fourth, not quite able to stay with the #93 but putting in another solid weekend.

Fifth place, until the very last sector of the race, looked set to go to another stunning ride from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™). But a late issue, reportedly running out of fuel, saw the Frenchman trying to hold on round the final corner and then forced to watch Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) pip him to the line. Quartararo nevertheless equals his and Yamaha’s best of the season so far: P7.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) completed the top ten. Next up, an impressive P11 for Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) equal’s the factory’s best so far this season, and teammate Luca Marini was in touch behind him too. They both beat Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) and a sore Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who also had a Long Lap due to track limits, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) completing the points scorers.

After an enthralling weekend in Misano, full of title twists, the world’s most exciting sport heads to the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit for the next chapter of the season. Make sure you join us for the Indonesian GP in one week, as we enter a pivotal stage of the year as Martin aims to extend his Championship advantage!

Top 10:

1 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +5.002 3 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +7.848 4 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +9.200 5 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +13.601 6 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +15.484 7 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team) +20.922 8 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) +22.795 9 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +27.704 10 Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) +31.891

